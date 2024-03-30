A Northern Nigerian organisation has strongly criticised Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal, accusing him of neglecting the state's security challenges

They expressed dismay over the widespread circulation of social media clips where bandits openly praise the governor, implying that Zamfara has become a safe zone for criminals

The group condemned Lawal's leadership, claiming it lacks focus and has contributed to increased insecurity within the state

FCT, Abuja - Arewa Youth for Peace and Security has strongly criticized Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal, accusing him of neglecting security issues in the state.

The criticism comes after social media reports claimed that the former Zamfara State Governor and current Minister of Defence for State, Bello Matawalle, allegedly provided food supplies to the Ado Aliero-led bandits who are causing havoc in Zamfara.

The former Zamfara governor was accused of feeding bandits and their cohorts. Photo Credit: Bello Matawalle and Dauda Lawal

The group alleges that Lawal exaggerated security concerns during Matawalle's tenure to gain attention and support but has failed to fulfil his promises to address the situation effectively now that he is in power.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Saturday, March 30, the group said:

"Sunce Lawal assumed office he is overwhelmed by the burden of leadership and has no clue on how to tackle banditry in the state," the group said in a statement signed by its President, Abubakar Hassan Kankia.

"It is unfortunate that Governor Lawal who used insecurity in Zamfara State as propaganda to misled the people during his campaign that he would restore security within his 100 days in office has now abandoned the people to their fate while he junkets across the globe leaving his constitutional duties of providing security and delivery of democracy dividends to citizens.

"As a face saving device, Lawal is busy squandering public funds, sponsoring mischievous, fabricated and concocted lies against Matawalle to gain cheap publicity and sympathy from Zamfara people."

They lamented the proliferation of social media videos where bandits openly commend the governor, suggesting that the state has become a haven for criminal elements.

They lamented the proliferation of social media videos where bandits openly commend the governor, suggesting that the state has become a haven for criminal elements.

The group highlighted concerns that these insurgents are emboldened, with some even advocating for Lawal to extend his tenure as they continue their unchecked activities.

Imam killed, scores abducted by bandits in Zamfara

In another development, Sheikh Ahmad Rufa'i, a religious leader at Keita village's Central Mosque in Zamfara State, was fatally attacked during a raid by bandits.

According to Ibrahim Musa Keita, a local resident, the incident occurred shortly after the evening congregational prayer, known as Isha'i.

In a separate incident, two people were reportedly abducted in Magazu village, also situated in Zamfara State's Tsafe Local Government Area.

