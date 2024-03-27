Sheikh Ahmad Rufa'i, a religious leader at Keita village's Central Mosque in Zamfara State, was fatally attacked during a raid by bandits

According to Ibrahim Musa Keita, a local resident, the incident occurred shortly after the evening congregational prayer, known as Isha'i

In a separate incident, two people were reportedly abducted in Magazu village, also situated in Zamfara State's Tsafe Local Government Area, on Tuesday

Tsafe, Zamfara - Bandits have fatally attacked Sheikh Ahmad Rufa’i, the head Imam of the Central Mosque in Keita village, located in Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State.

The killing of Sheikh Rufa’i occurred just three weeks following the murder of Imam Abubakar Hassan Mada, the chief Imam of the Central Mosque in Mada, situated in Gusau LGA within the state.

According to Ibrahim Musa Keita, a resident of Keita, the bandits raided the village shortly after concluding the evening congregational prayer known as Isha’i.

According to Daily Trust, he said:

“Before the invasion, the residents were alerted about the movement of the bandits along Kwarin Gano-Keita Road. They were sighted along that road but we were not sure whether they would come to this village or not.

“Initially, they wanted to abduct road users along the Keita-Kwarin Gano Road, but after spending some time without getting a single person, they invaded Keita village, killed our chief imam and abducted scores of people, including women.

“We have not ascertained the number of people they have abducted as some people ran into the bush and have not been seen yet.”

Kidnap recorded in Tsafe LGA

In a related development, it was reported that two individuals were allegedly kidnapped in Magazu village located in Tsafe Local Government Area on Tuesday.

According to Yusuf Ibrahim, a resident, the attackers, believed to be bandits, entered the village at approximately 3 am, firing guns indiscriminately, prompting many residents to flee their homes.

Aminu Kwalfada, another resident from the nearby Kwalfada village, expressed disappointment over how the banditry incidents have forced locals to refrain from using loudspeakers during mosque prayers.

ASP Abubakar Yazid, the Police Public Relations Officer for Zamfara State Command, assured that he would share information about the incident once he gathered the specifics.

However, no update was provided by the time of reporting last night.

Abducted female students regain freedom in Zamfara

In another report, students from the Federal University in Gusau, Zamfara State, who were abducted back in September 2023, have been liberated.

Jacob Hassan, whose daughter Naomi was among those kidnapped, informed the press about their rescue, though he lamented that Naomi was not among those freed.

Hassan mentioned that the rescued students have been transported to Abuja, where some have had the chance to communicate with their families.

