Kidnapping in Nigerian: Why Tinubu Should Pay Ransom
Nigeria

Kidnapping in Nigerian: Why Tinubu Should Pay Ransom

by  Bada Yusuf
  • President Bola Tinubu has been told to reconsider his decision on the payment of ransom to rescue kidnapping victims
  • Barrister Oladotun Hassan, a public affairs analyst, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, said this is necessary to save the lives of innocent victims from kidnappers who do not have proper reasoning
  • Hassan then urged the government to design special currency with trackers, which would be paid to the bandits and later used to track their locations

Ikeja, Lagos - President Bola Tinubu has been urged not to turn a blind eye to paying ransom should the need arise because the lives of the victims are at risk.

Barrister Oladotun Hassan, in an interview with Legit.ng, gave the advice to the president, adding that it could lead to the loss of lives of innocent victims because the kidnappers do not have the proper reasoning to understand that the president is only playing authority.

President Bola Tinubu has been urged not to dismiss the idea of paying ransom to bandits, rather his government should print special currency with trackers to monitor bandits movement.
Lawyer explains why President Tinubu should pay ransom Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Source: Twitter

Hassan's comment followed Tinubu's vow that his administration would not pay ransom to any bandits who have kidnapped students and children while assuring that all victims of kidnapping would be rescued unhurt.

Why Tinubu should pay ransom to kidnappers

The public affairs analyst maintained that paying the ransom is a twin discourse, asking what the government was doing to curtail the kidnapping of schoolchildren.

He went ahead to suggest the building of community policing intelligence and the engagement of a local security arsenal.

His comment reads:

"Mr President should not, within his office, say no, we are not paying N1 billion ransom. Let the military go and rescue the student. This will lead to the loss of life of these innocent children.
"The people keeping these children lack the proper brain, wisdom and reasoning to know that Mr. President was only trying to play authority. But you don’t play authority on a man that lion is about to devour. You need to play more gently. You need to be calm.
"Give them one billion and put a tracker there. Mark the money. Let us know where they want to spend the money. There should be a special currency for this special assignment."

FG says Gumi has been invited

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kaduna-based controversial cleric Sheikh Ahmed Gumi has been invited for questioning over his defence for the rampaging kidnappers in Nigeria, particularly the north.

President Bola Tinubu's minister for information and orientation, Mohammed Idris, made the disclosure while speaking to journalists after the FEC meeting in Abuja.

According to Idris, Gumi is not above the law, and the federal government has considered it necessary to invite the cleric.

