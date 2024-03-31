President Bola Tinubu's economic policies have again called for Nigerians' patience as they were just being implemented

Obidike Chukwuebuka, an APC member, urged Nigerians not to judge President Tinubu's policies when he had yet to spend up to a year in office

According to Chukwuebuka, the president should be allowed to spend half of his tenure before passing judgments on his policies

Nigerians have been urged not to rush into passing judgment on President Bola Tinubu's administration when he was yet to spend up to a year in office.

In an exclusive interview, Obidike Chukwuebuka, an All Progressives Congress (APC) member, spoke with Legit.ng, adding that Nigerians should allow some of the policies he was implementing to germinate.

Chukwuebuka's comment came from the background that some of President Tinubu's policies were not as impactful as Nigerians expected.

The APC stalwart said:

"I can't judge or access a man who has barely been in office for one year. He is still implementing some policies he feels can transform the country. Let's give him the benefit of the doubt until half of his administration. If nothing changes, we'll know he is incapable of managing Nigeria's affairs, as we were made to believe before he was voted."

Tinubu removes fuel subsidy

On the day of his inauguration, President Tinubu announced the removal of fuel subsidies and floated the country's currency.

The two economic policies have been fingered as the reason for the high cost of living in the country. This is because the prices of food and other basic amenities have multiplied in terms of prices.

On his side, Tinubu had pleaded with Nigerians to be patient while promising they would soon reap the benefits of the policies.

