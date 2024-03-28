The family of the late lawmaker, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, has publicly announced the schedule for the funeral services of the esteemed politician

Agbor, Delta – A prominent figure in Delta politics, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, will be laid to rest on April 19, 2024, following a month of remembrance events.

The former member of the House of Representatives passed away on February 7, 2024, at the age of 64.

Dr. Ojougboh's dedication to his community and his unwavering voice will be celebrated throughout the month leading up to his burial.

The senator passed away while watching the Nigeria game during the AFCON games earlier this year.

Channels TV reported that President Tinubu and PDP presidential candidate Atiku condoled with the bereaved family.

According to an official press release signed by the family and made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, March 28, the ceremonies will begin in Abuja on April 16th with a Requiem Mass, allowing his colleagues and associates in the national capital to pay their respects.

This will be followed by a Vigil Mass and Christian Wake in Agbor, Delta State, where friends and family can gather to share memories.

The funeral service will be held on April 19th at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Agbor, followed by burial at the Ojougboh Family Compound.

A final Thanksgiving Mass will be held on April 21st, offering a space for reflection and closure.

Remembered as a Grassroots Hero

Dr. Cairo Ojougboh represented the Ika Federal Constituency of Delta State in the House of Representatives from 2003 to 2007 and was a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress in Delta State.

He also served as the former Executive Director Project of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

In these capacities, he is known for his commitment to public service and grassroots development.

The press release described Dr. Ojougboh as a man of the people – conscientious, friendly, and always willing to lend a helping hand.

The family also expressed their sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time

