President Bola Tinubu has been told to resist the temptation of allowing the military to continue to investigate the heinous killings of soldiers in the Okuama community of Delta state

Rather, the private was urged to allow the office of the national security adviser and the DSS to fully take charge of the investigation

Barrister Oladotun Hassan, a public affairs analyst, gave the advice while condemning the killing of the 16 soldiers in the Niger Delta region

Ikeja, Lagos - President Bola Tinubu has been urged to allow the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the Department of State Service (DSS) to handle the investigation and fishing of the 17 soldiers, GOC, in the Okuama community in Delta state.

This is as the Nigerian Army has vowed to get to the root of the matter, fish out the killers and retrieve all the stolen military arsenals by the perpetrator.

Tinubu urged to thread courteously in dealing with the killing of soldiers in the Niger Delta

Barrister Oladotun Hassan, a public affairs analyst, gave advice to the president during an interview with Legit.ng, stating that the country is currently in a volatile situation and citing that Nigeria's security architecture is overstretched.

Barrister Hassan condemns Delta killings of soldiers

While condemning the attack, the legal luminary said, "We cannot use a fire brigade approach to manage our security architecture."

The legal icon then condemned the heinous crime, adding that it was barbaric to kill soldiers, especially GOC, who are not even when they were not at the war front with Boko Haram

The legal icon said:

"The DSS and the NSA office must be duly involved, not the same military, to go and investigate the action so that it does not snowball into a communal Odi crisis that Obasanjo gave a blanket order to go and level up a whole community and innocent babies were caught in the gun power.

"We don’t want a repetition of Odi, but we want a detailed forensic analysis of what transpired and the number of bullets."

