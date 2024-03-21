The federal government, under the watch of President Bola Tinubu, has said skilled Nigerians, particularly welders and technicians, can be exported

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has said it hopes to begin the export of skilled workers, especially welders and technicians, to other African countries and the world in general.

It said that when skills acquisition is well coordinated, it can be exported, and the nation earns forex, The Nation reported.

Minister of state for steel development, Uba Maigari Ahmadu, made this known in Abuja while playing host to the management of the welding federation committee.

What are Tinubu's plans for skilled Nigerians?

He said the government is doing a lot in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda, and Nigerians can Hope to start seeing results in a year or two.

The minister said:

“When we coordinate skills acquisition very well in the country, we can export skilled not only welders but also skilled technicians to Africa and the World, earn forex and bring it back home.

“We are doing a lot and in line with President Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda, by the time we aggregate all these together, I am sure Nigerians would begin to see results in a year or two.”

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Welding Federation, Ayo Adeniyi, said jobs would not always exist in Nigeria, so Nigerians must learn to integrate.

He said that when the country integrates, there is a webway, a multiple-dimensional way, where it starts up different areas of specialisation.

