Buhari's former aide, Femi Adesina, has again made a shocking revelation about his principal in his new book

The former presidential aide disclosed that Buhari “mistakenly” approved $10 million for the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) gas contract

In the newly launched book, Adesina also detailed how Buhari makes decisions in the overall interests of Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - Femi Adesina, a special adviser to ex-president Muhammadu Buhari, has provided a detailed explanation of how his principal, “mistakenly” approved $10 million for the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) to award a contract for Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) Limited.

Femi Adesina's book sheds light on Buhari's wrong decisions. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

He made this known in his newly launched book, Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023), The Guardian reported.

Narrating the encounter of the former managing director of NBET, Marilyn Amobi with Buhari, the book revealed that $10 million gas contract was a Partial Risk Guarantee (PRG) of the World Bank.

The contract was for Accugas to supply natural gas to Calabar Generation Company Limited which was in the portfolio of the NDPHC.

In his book, Adesina noted that the gas approval was in a letter dated March 2, 2017, and the president’s approval on the said letter dated March 27, 2017.

“This letter is entitled: Approval for NBET to sign agreements relating to World Bank Partial Risk Guarantee for gas supply to the NDPHC Calabar Power Plant,” the book noted.

The book further quoted Amobi as saying that Buhari explained his predicament trusting people to advise him on many industries, which he had no adequate knowledge of.

While Amobi was said to have stood against the deal with a note to the president, Buhari said he was wrongly advised. And while most stakeholders wondered how many such deals were sealed, the book did not mention any sanctions that followed the action.

This revelation came at a time when Buhari's signature was said to have been forged to make a withdrawal from the Central Bank of Nigeria. It also comes at a time when the gas suppliers are said to be owed $1.3billion amid the current economic challenges bedevilling Nigeria.

