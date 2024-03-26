Northern elders have reacted differently to the release of the abducted Kaduna schoolchildren

The spokesperson of the Forum, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said though the release of the 137 pupils should be celebrated but rising insecurity is deeply concerning and requires immediate attention from our leaders

The elders maintained that President Tinubu has failed in his job to provide security of life and property to citizens

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting that the growing insecurity across the country indicates that the current government has failed to protect Nigerians.

While declaring that enough is enough, the Forum the Kuriga abduction was another tragic incident that highlights the growing need for improved security in Nigeria, The Guardian reported.

The elders made this assertion in reaction to the release of the abducted pupils of LEA Primary School, Kuriga, Chikum Local Government Area.

"How Kaduna schoolchildren were rescued", DHQ reveals

Recall that the Nigerian Defence Headquarters announced the successful rescue of 137 individuals abducted from the Kuriga community in Chikun LGA, Kaduna state.

The schoolchildren who were taken in Kaduna were found and liberated in Zamfara state.

The military, working alongside other security agencies, conducted the rescue operation.

NEF blames Tinubu's govt for rising insecurity

Reacting via a statement issued on Sunday, March 24, the forum spokesperson Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said the release of the schoolchildren should be celebrated, it should serve as a “wake-up call for all of us,” Daily Nigerian reported.

“Unfortunately, just months into the Tinubu administration, there have already been clear signs of failure in providing the vital aspects of security of life and property to citizens,” he said.

Kidnapping: Tinubu tells army three things to do

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu commented on the rescue of the schoolchildren who were kidnapped alongside some of their teachers in Kaduna state.

According to the president, urgency, attention, and dedication are key in responding to mass abduction and rescue operations.

Tinubu then saluted the Nigerian army, the national security adviser, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state and everyone involved in the rescue operation.

