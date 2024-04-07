Mixed reactions have continued to trail the sudden sack of Yakubu Pam as the Nigeria Christian Pilgrimage Commission (NCPC)'s boss

The Northern Elders have called on the federal government led by President Tinubu to reinstate the NCPC boss to complete his tenure

The forum made the call in a statement by its spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman and also demanded a thorough investigation into the "unjustified" sacking of Rev. Pam

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has expressed deep concern over the removal of the Rev Yakubu Pam from his position as the executive secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrimage Commission (NCPC).

"Pam was unjustly sacked and replaced," NEF blows hot

As reported by Daily Trust on Sunday, April 7, NEF, in a statement by Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, its director of publicity, described the move as unjustified.

The NEF official said Pam's removal has raised serious concerns within the northern Christian and Muslim communities.

The northern elders are particularly alarmed by the federal government's lack of transparency and accountability in it's decision.

"Pam should be reinstated," NEF demands

The elders said Reverend Pam who has served in this role for the past three years, was removed from his position without due process. They urged the federal government to allow Pam be reinstated to complete his tenure, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

NEF, however, questioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government's decision to appoint someone from Lagos to replace Reverend Pam, the only top position given to the Northern Christian community.

This raises concerns about the representation of Northern Christians in key leadership positions within the government.

NEF stated thus:

“The manner in which Rev Pam was treated is troubling. Reports suggest that his belongings were callously thrown out of the office, causing him humiliation and disrespect. The NEF condemns this behaviour and demands that Pam be treated with the dignity and respect he deserves."

