The mother of the late colonel killed in Delta state has expressed deep sorrow over her loss, as she noted that he is the fourth military man in the family to have passed on

She shared her awful experience following the latest event as she recalled how her husband, Ali's brother and sister died

In a recent interview, Hassana Hassan, also narrated the relationship she had with her son, the slain colonel before his death

Hassana Hassan, the mother of the late Lieutenant Colonel A.H. Ali, the commanding officer of the 181 Amphibious Battalion, who was tragically killed alongside fellow officers and soldiers in Delta state, has shared her harrowing experience.

During an interview with Daily Trust, published on Monday, March 25, Ali’s mother, recounted her anguish as she mourned the loss of her eldest son, describing him as loyal, easygoing, and the main provider for the family.

Struggling to come to terms with her devastating loss, she revealed that Ali’s death marked the fourth tragedy to befall her children.

How soldiers were killed in Okuama, Delta

Recall that unknown gunmen reportedly laid an ambush for soldiers in the Okuama community, killing several of them. The military high command confirmed the development on Saturday, March 16.

The director of defence information, Tukur Gusau, said the troops, on Thursday, March 14, 2024, were surrounded and killed by some community youths in Bomadi LGA of Delta state who were armed with weapons.

The army has vowed that troops would remain at the creek until they recovered all the weapons that the assailants had stolen and arrested the suspects, but some eminent Nigerians have called for an independent probe of the matter.

Mother of late colonel: "I have lost 4 military men, daughter"

Tragically, Ali’s younger brother, Captain Jamilu Ali Hassan, also lost his life in 2019 during a military operation in Katsina state, while another daughter perished in a car accident alongside her husband and his brother.

The bereaved mother, who had already lost her husband, expressed her profound sorrow and declared that God would ultimately judge those responsible.

She said words would not be enough to describe what she felt as a result of the death of her eldest son.

“He is one of my favourite children. As the eldest, he didn’t want to see me angry. He had never done anything wrong to me. I know him to be very loyal, easygoing and truthful in his dealings.

“Honestly, it is devastating because he is now the fourth one I lost. I have nothing to say but God is watching,” she said.

“I don’t know what to do. I am speechless. But if anybody has a hand in this, God is watching and he will judge accordingly,” she added.

"None of my children will join the military" - Wife

Meanwhile, the late Lieutenant Colonel Ali, his wife and six children were also mourning.

Ali's widow said she will not allow any of her children to join the military following the gruesome death of her husband in Okuama community of Ughelli South local government area of Delta state.

During an interview with Daily Trust, Ali’s widow said her late husband had already sacrificed himself for Nigeria.

