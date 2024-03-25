Blogger arraigned for accusing Fashola of writing presidential tribunal judgment

A blogger, Chike Victor Ibezim, has been arraigned for allegedly defaming a former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola

Ibezim has alleged that Fashola wrote judgement for the presidential election petition court in favour of the ruling party, APC

He was arraigned on a six-count charge before a Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, March 25

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led Federal Government has arraigned blogger, Chike Victor Ibezim for allegedly defaming a former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola.

Ibezim was arraigned before Justice Bolaji Olajuwon of a Federal High Court in Abuja on a six-count charge on Monday, March 25.

Ibezim was arraigned on a six-count charge Photo credit:@JustPhixical/Babatunde Raji Fashola

Source: UGC

As reported by The Punch, Ibezim, along with two others, claimed that Fashola ordered the presidential election petition court to favour the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the petitions filed by the Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The former Lagos state governor, however, dismissed the accusation, describing it as “unfounded and libellous.” He also said those behind the allegation are “instigators of unrest.”

The offence is said to be punishable under Section 27(1)(b) of the Cyber-crime Prohibition, Prevention Act 2015, among other counts, PM News reported.

One of the charges read:

“That you Ibezim Chike Victor, male with Jackson Udeh, Nnamdi Emmanuel Ibezim and Reportera.ng (body corporate) now at large on or about 05/08/2023 at Abuja, did commit an illegal Act to wit: criminal conspiracy; when you jointly agreed to publish a defamatory statement of false allegations in your online social media, the reportera.ng news, against His Excellency Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN, CON, without justification, you thereby commit offence punishable under Section 27(1)(b) of the Cyber-crime Prohibition, Prevention Act 2015.”

The presiding judge, Bolaji Olajuwon, however, adjourned the case till April 15 for continuation of trial.

Fashola writes police over allegation

Legit.ng earlier reported that Fashola took a crucial step following allegations of him writing a judgement for the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Fashola wrote a petition to the inspector-general of police Olukayode Egbetokun over the allegation of writing the tribunal's judgment on social media posts.

Source: Legit.ng