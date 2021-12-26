In what would sadden the heart of residents, one of Abuja’s biggest supermarket, has been engulfed by fire

According to reports, the Fire service, police and other emergency responders have just arrived the scene to put out the inferno

Meanwhile, the Spokeswoman of the FFS, Ugo Huan who confirmed the incident, urged motorists to consider using alternative routes

Abuja- An emerging report indicates that Next Cash and Carry, a popular supermarket in Kado, Abuja, is currently on fire.

According to Daily Trust, the cause of the inferno is unknown but the fire was raging seriously when the newspaper visited the scene around mid-day.

Legit.ng gathered that firefighters were seen battling to contain the inferno. At least three fire trucks were seen on the premises.

The fire was said to have started some minutes before 11am on Boxing Day. Photo credit: BBC News Pidgin

Vanguard also reported that the Spokeswoman of the FFS, Ugo Huan who confirmed the incident, urged motorists to consider using alternative routes.

She said in a text message to the newspaper:

“Next Cash and Carry Store in Jahi, Abuja is currently on fire. The Federal Fire Service has turned out firefighters to the scene, who are currently fighting the fire.

“The Public are to take note and avoid that route."

It is unclear if there are casualties.

