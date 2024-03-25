The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has shared several tips for prospective corps members

Legit.ng reports that registration for the NYSC for 2024 Batch ‘A’ Stream II commenced on Monday, March 25

At different times every year, Nigerian youths enrol in the NYSC to develop common ties among fellow young people and promote national unity and integration

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Garki, Abuja - The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Monday, March 25, issued nine tips for online registration of prospective members.

This comes amid the commencement of online registration for 2024 'Batch A' Stream II.

Registration for the NYSC for 2024 Batch ‘A’ Stream II has started. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng understands that the registration will end on Sunday, March 31st.

Check out the online registration tips as shared by NYSC on its official X handle below:

NIN is a prerequisite for online registration. Click on "Fresh Registration", If you are registering for the first time. The NYSC registration portal is open, visit (http://nysc.org.ng) and click on the active link to register. A webcam will be used for facial capturing. The date of birth, graduation date, and course of study will be on the certificate of national service and exemption certificate. You cannot correct any of these details after camp registration. Prospective corps members (PCMs) who are serving in the armed forces should indicate and upload valid documents during online registration. If you have registered previously and did not complete your registration, click "Login Here" to continue. Do not thumbprint by proxy. Apply for correction of name, date of birth, course of study, class of degree, and qualification. Married female PCMs who want marital concessions are to upload marital documents during online registration.

Source: Legit.ng