A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member was taken aback by the duty his place of primary assignment tasked him with

In a trending video, he revealed his PPA asked him to become the school's bus driver and expressed displeasure over it

Many internet users were in stitches over the corper's venting and dropped funny comments trolling him

A male corper has amused social media users after revealing the role he was given at his place of primary assignment (PPA).

Corper Micheal Ike appeared to have been posted to a school for the mandatory one-year service to the nation via the NYSC scheme.

In a TikTok video, the young man expressed disappointment after he was asked to drive the school's bus.

"Why dem go ask me this kain question?" he lamented on the social media platform.

His video blew up and got people talking.

Watch the video below:

The corper's lamentation amused people

Dollar in Prints said:

"No be to drive Coasta Bus use am pack babes If you broke sell one tyre, tyre choke no worry..."

Dimple queen said:

"Lol nysc at it again.

"Go be a school bus driver my friend."

Innocentfunnycomedy said:

"Na so dem do for one of my brother also na him dey drive school bus of the school make I tag him to come and see this @Laycon0022."

ellathreadz said:

"My lil sis is hawking agbo jedi and herbal tonic.. all serve na serve."

shindarami6 said:

"Make you use NYSC cloth ride school bus ke them no rate u and the cloth at all."

Lonely sad girl said:

"You turn corper driver niyen . That’s one na stage 130."

Orente said:

"Na to use the bus do cabu cabu in the evening."

Supernuel said:

"Look at the bright side, you fit use em hustle Lagos to Owerri for night."

