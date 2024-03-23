The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has reacted to a social media report accusing it of posting a corps member to Amotekun Corps

The NYSC spokesperson in Oyo state, Christy Olatoye, denied the report, stating that Amotekun is not on the NYSC employers database

According to Olatoye, NYSC only post corps members to organisations/employers on their database

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Ibadan, Oyo state - The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has denied posting a corps member to Western Nigeria Security Network, popularly known as Amotekun Corps for a one-year mandatory youth service programme in Oyo state.

Assistant Director, Press and Public Relations, NYSC Oyo state, Christy Olatoye, stated this while reacting to a social media report that a corps member was posted to Amotekun Corps to serve.

NYSC says Amotekun Corps is not on its employers database Photo credit:@officialnyscng

Source: Twitter

Olatoye said NYSC only post corps members to employers on its database and Amotekun is not included on the list, Vanguard reported.

She disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday, March 23.

According to Leadership, she added that the posting letter with such deployment did not emanate from the NYSC Oyo state

“The attention of the NYSC Oyo state has been drawn to a story trending on the Social media of a corps member posted to Amotekun Corps.

“I want to set the record straight that it is the policy of the National Youth Service Corps to post Corps members to where they would be relevant and their services will be well utilised.

“While I admit that the Amotekun Corps is a respected organisation in its line of assignment it is not included on the list of employers on our database. We only post to employers on our database."

FG bans deployment of corps members to ‘unsafe states’

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the government recently announced that the NYSC will no longer send corps members to states deemed “very unsafe.”

This decision came in response to growing concerns about the safety of participants, as instances of kidnappings have occurred in different parts of the country during their mandatory national service.

Minister of Youth Jamila Ibrahim said the program’s commitment to safety by assigning corps members exclusively to secure states, among other measures.

Source: Legit.ng