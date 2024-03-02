A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member was overwhelmed with emotions as she showed gratitude to her older sister

The corper shed tears before her sister, who was getting married as she appreciated her for financing her education

The corper-sister moment moved many internet users to tears as people hailed the older sibling for her effort

A serving corps member made many shed tears over the touching way she appreciated her older sister, who trained her in school.

@lindaikejiblogofficial, who shared a video capturing the moment, reported that the older sister was about to get married.

The corper shed tears as she thanked her sister. Photo Credit: @lindaikejiblogofficial

Source: Instagram

Dressed in her NYSC uniform, the grateful corper read out her appreciation message from her smartphone amid tears.

After reading, she removed her headdress and hugged her older sibling. Both sisters burst into tears.

The clip seen on Instagram touched people.

In a similar vein, a female corper had gone to the market to appreciate her brother who quit school so she could be a graduate.

Corper-sister moment melted hearts

katies_empire said:

"Person go enter internet Dey cry for watin no concern am, now I have to apply another face cream."

the_fitness_farmer said:

"God bless her .. if you know what it takes to train someone in school, especially in these times .. pls give them their flowers ohh. . A lot of sacrifices were made."

ms_kib said:

"She removed her headdress, lifted it and placed it on her shoulder If you know you know."

fshawkingfisher said:

"I absolutely love grateful people…a grateful heart. They’ll always have my heart."

dllzjoceoohaaa said:

"Good sister but why she come dey read am from paper. Things like this are something from the depth of one’s heart."

nynathreadworks said:

"I cried can’t wait to do something special for my eldest brother. It’s something I owe him and I must definitely pay."

maria_oladapo said:

"This is so me when you have a sister who has a heart of gold I will forever appreciate my sister for all she has done for me. It is not easy to see someone through school I beg some elder sister deserves a massive clap."

Corper appreciates hubby, who sponsored her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a married corper had hailed her husband who trained her in school.

Dressed in her khaki, the mother of three saluted her husband and gushed over him while expressing gratitude for his support.

In a video she shared on TikTok, Stephanie recalled how he kept encouraging her while she searched for admission for years.

