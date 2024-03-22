A trending video has captured a Nigerian soldier telling members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to come out for a fight

The yet-to-be-identified soldier said the Nigerian Army are not in the location to play with the IPOB members

He claimed that members of the separatist group fled and left the area after the Nigerian Army stormed the location

A yet-to-be-identified Nigerian soldier has challenged members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to a fight.

The soldier, who was captured in a trending video said IPOB members fled due to the presence of the Nigerian Army in the area.

The Nation shared the video via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @TheNationNews, on Friday, March 22.

Come lets fight, soldier tells IPOB members

The soldier said the was not in the area to play, urging the IPOB members to come out and confront the military.

The soldier said:

"IPOB, make una come make we fight una no gree, you think say na play we come to play ba, come out if you fit thunder fire, una father"

Nigerians react as Soldier challenges IPOB members

Armour tank in the east and lorries in the North, Nigeria and misplaced priority 5&6

You know their camp and fear no gree you go there. Lolzzz

"The reason why its possible for the said youth to take out 17 supposedly trained men is obvious. How can you turn a the theatre of operation to a skit making location. Are the ipob suppose to come out or the military are suppose to take the fight to them?"

This video is an evidence to some of the places where indigenes were displaced while military was busy looking for ipob. Those houses that are now in ruin are people's houses. Why can't the military engage secret service men instead of trying to get these guys in this manner.

Ipob never kidnapped school girls non take over a whole community and be taking tax but our military focus is on ipob because the military is full of Hausa people

