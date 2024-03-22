Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance and public journalism.

Niamey, Niger Republic - One week after the authorities of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) opened the Illela land border between Nigeria and Niger Republic, the government of Niger Republic on Friday, March 22, opened its border in Konni for operations.

The Punch quoted a source, Nuhu Samaila, as saying the border was declared open at exactly noon on Friday, March 22.

He hailed the decision of the leadership of the country - the military junta.

The source said:

“It is a commendable effort, at least by the government, to have done the needful at last.

“It was our collective prayer that this border too should be reopened after the Nigeria side was declared open.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“I want to believe that this will definitely help a lot in the improvement of the economy of these two countries, as it will facilitate more trading activities between Nigeria and Niger Republic."

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria had closed its borders with Niger Republic in the wake of the military coup that sacked Mohamed Bazoum as the democratically-elected president of the landlocked West African nation on July 26, 2023.

However, on March 13, 2024, Tinubu directed the reopening of the borders between both countries.

Read more on Nigeria-Niger Republic land border:

Niger Junta unveils 21-person cabinet

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Niger’s military junta took steps to entrench itself in power and rejected international efforts to mediate.

The new Nigerien Prime Minister, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, and the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) unveiled the composition of a government comprising 21 members.

Source: Legit.ng