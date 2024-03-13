President Bola Tinubu has ordered the reopening of Nigeria's land and air borders with the Republic of Niger and lifted other sanctions against the country with immediate effect.

The president's action was in line with the conclusion reached at the last meeting of the authority of heads of state and government of the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS) meeting in Abuja on February 24.

President Tinubu orders the reopening of Nigeria's border with the Niger Republic Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

At the extraordinary summit of the regional bloc, ECOWAS agreed that economic sanctions on the Republic of Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea should be suspended.

In a statement by the presidency, the five orders Tinubu gives are listed below:

Closure of land and air borders between Nigeria and Niger Republic, as well as ECOWAS no-fly zone on all commercial flights to and from Niger Republic. Suspension of all commercial and financial transactions between Nigeria and Niger, as well as a freeze of all service transactions, including utility services and electricity to the Niger Republic. Freeze of assets of the Republic of Niger in ECOWAS Central Banks and freeze of assets of the Republic of Niger, state enterprises, and parastatals in commercial banks. Suspension of Niger from all financial assistance and transactions with all financial institutions, particularly EBID and BOAD. Travel bans on government officials and their family members.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Source: Legit.ng