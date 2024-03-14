The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has reacted to the directive from the federal government ordering the opening of borders with the Republic of Niger

The NIS Comptroller-General, Kemi Nanna Nandap, has ordered controllers to totally comply with President Bola Tinubu's directive

Nandap assured the public that the Immigration service will uphold the integrity and security of Nigeria’s borders

FCT, Abuja - The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Kemi Nanna Nandap has issued a fresh directive following the directive by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ordering the reopening of borders between Nigeria and the Niger Republic.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had imposed several sanctions on Niger following the July 26, 2023, military coup which toppled President Mohamed Bazoum.

Nandap has directed all controllers stationed at state and border commands along the Nigeria-Niger Republic border to comply with the directive from President Tinubu.

This was contained in a statement issued by the public relations officer, Kenneth Kure via the Nigeria Immigration Service X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @nigimmigration on Thursday, March 14.

She said controllers should ensure that restriction on human movement is lifted.

“Nigeria Immigration Service assures the public of its unwavering dedication to facilitating safe and orderly border crossings and upholding the integrity and security of Nigeria’s borders."

Legit.ng recalls that ECOWAS took a crucial decision to restore constitutional order in the Niger Republic by establishing a committee of Heads of State to engage with CMSP, the Niger’s military junta.

Nigeria opens land, air borders with Niger Republic

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu ordered the reopening of Nigeria's land and air borders with Niger Republic Republic and lifted other sanctions against the country with immediate effect.

Tinubu's action was in line with the conclusion reached at the last meeting of the authority of heads of state and government of ECOWAS meeting in Abuja on February 24.

At the extraordinary summit of the regional bloc, ECOWAS agreed that economic sanctions on the Republic of Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea should be suspended.

