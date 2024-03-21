The police in Lagos state have discovered a house in Agege where fake alcoholic drinks and other products are manufactured

Officers of the Isokoko Division of the Lagos state police command raided the building and arrested four persons in connection to the development

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a video shared on his social media page on Thursday and noted that "investigations ongoing"

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Lagos state - Operatives of the Isokoko Division of the Lagos state police command have raided a house in Agege where fake drinks are produced.

Police arrest 4 producing fake drinks in Lagos. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force, @BenHundeyin

Source: Facebook

The Lagos state police public relations officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development on Thursday, March 21, in a post shared on his X account, accompanied by a video.

According to Hundeyin, during the raid, four persons believed to be the masterminds behind the illegal distillery were arrested, and fake drinks were recovered among others.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Hindeyin tweeted:

"Officers of Isokoko Division, acting on credible information, raided a house in Agege where fake alcoholic drinks were being produced.

"The police arrested four people behind the illegal distillery, and recovered fake drinks, empty bottles and labels of different brands. Investigation is ongoing."

Nigerians react as police bust fake factory in Lagos

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section of X and shared their opinion on the development. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below.

@Chinonxo tweeted:

"Na here Kai Cenat buy that casamigwo from."

@_taymii tweeted:

"Good job on this. I think more of this should be continued and should not be taken lightly. People like this should be used as scapegoats goats."

@OIvwa tweeted:

"Intelligence misappropriated. Their criminal tendency is capable of ending Nigerian lives. This is wickedness."

@PhemzDaws tweeted:

"You see this Agege na everytime those women wey no get shops de run promo on drinks.. ppl wey get shops sef no fit run promo."

@Kez74Ollawa tweeted:

"Nice job. Keep it up."

Watch the video below:

How NAFDAC intercepted fake wines, soft drinks, and consumables in Aba

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that NAFDAC intercepted counterfeited wines, soft drinks and consumables in Eziukwu Market (Cemetery Market) in Aba, Abia state.

NAFDAC Director General, Professor Moji Adeyeye, said it was following an intelligent tip-off carried out after several weeks of intelligence gathering and collation of data.

Adeyeye made this known in a statement issued on Monday, December 18, via NAFDAC X page (formerly known as Twitter) @NafdacAgency.

Source: Legit.ng