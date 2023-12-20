The police in Lagos state have uncovered a building where fake drinks are manufactured

The Force according to its spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, arrested two Nigerians in charge of the factory

The police shared videos of the factory which housed rooms with poisonous drinks manufactured, to be sold to Nigerians

Lagos state - Operatives of the Lagos state police command, Ojo Division, On Wednesday, December 21, arrested one Mr. Imo Lawrence ‘male’ aged 35 and Mr. Magnus Nwonka ‘male’ aged 42 in possession of fake drinks.

The Force made this known in a post shared by his spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, on X page (formerly Twitter), accompanied by a photo and video of the suspects.

According to Hundeyin, during the investigation, the suspects led the detectives to their inconspicuous, multi-room ‘factory.’

"Investigation is ongoing," Hundeyin noted.

