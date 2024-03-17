FCT, Abuja - Sixteen Nigerian soldiers lost their lives during a mission aimed at quelling disputes between two communities in the southern Delta state, according to a military spokesperson.

The soldiers, belonging to the 181 Amphibious Battalion stationed in the Bomadi area, were involved in addressing the conflict within the Okuoma community when the tragic incident occurred on Thursday, March 14, as conveyed by Brigadier General Tukur Gusau in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Saturday, March 16.

The chief of defence staff, CDS Musa, has ordered an immediate investigation. Photo Credit: DHQ

He said:

“The reinforcement team led by the commanding officer was also attacked, leading to the death of the commanding officer, two majors, one captain and 12 soldiers.”

According to the statement, the chief of defence has ordered an urgent inquiry and the apprehension of individuals implicated.

He added:

“So far, a few arrests have been made while steps [are] in place to unravel the motive behind the attack.”

In numerous Delta state neighbourhoods, conflicts, occasionally resulting in fatalities, arise over land disputes or demands for compensation due to oil spillages from energy corporations.

Human rights lawyer condemns killing of military personnel

Meanwhile, human rights lawyer Deji Adeyanju has strongly condemned the tragic death of 16 soldiers during a peacekeeping operation in Delta state, Nigeria.

He urged law enforcement to apprehend the perpetrators swiftly.

Adeyanju extended his condolences to the Nigerian army and the families of the fallen soldiers, acknowledging their sacrifice in the line of duty.

In a chat with Legit.ng, Adeyanju said:

"I sympathise with the military authorities for this huge loss. It is indeed a huge loss, considering that the military is already overstretched due to various operations across the country.

"The military authorities will do well to investigate this heinous crime and bring the perpetrators to the book. We can't keep losing our gallant men to non-state actors."

