According to the police, the pregnant woman shared the ransom payment with her boyfriend, with whom they planned the act together.

The husband had earlier reported the kidnapping at the police state, stating that his wife had gone for an anti-natal at the hospital and did not return

FCT, Abuja - The FCT Police Command has arrested a pregnant woman who faked her kidnapping and compelled her husband to pay N2 million ransom for her release, money which she shared with her boyfriend.

But the police stepped in and commenced an investigation since the husband reported the case, which later disclosed that the woman planned the kidnapping with her boyfriend. She took N1.2 million of the ransom while the boyfriend got a share of N800,000.

Benneth Igweh, the police commissioner of the FCT, disclosed this in a tweet and video shared on Wednesday, March 20. The police boss said the cash of N793,500 was later recovered from them following the arrest.

The husband, identified as Chiedozie Ubah, who lives in Saburi II, Dei-dei in Abuja, had reported the incident at Gwagwa police division that his wife, identified as Rosemary Ubah, left the house for anti-natal at the hospital on the same day.

Chiedozie transferred the money into his wife's account as the voice at the other end instructed and brought his wife to the police station after she was released.

He later received the call of his wife's kidnap through her phone number, and the voice on the other end demanded a N2 million ransom before her release.

