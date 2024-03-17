The Lagos state police command has clarified the claim that the kidnappers' den was busted in the state, saying the arrested persons were travel agents, scammers

Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson of the command, while reacting to the trending video, said the voice in the video was wrong and quoted a report where the situation was rightly reported

According to the report, the arrested persons were travel agent scammers who collected money from the rescued Cameroonians and Gabonians and promised them jobs in Nigeria

Epe, Lagos - The police in Lagos have clarified the claim in a trending video that the kidnappers' hideout was busted in the Epe area of the state, stating that those rescued were not victims of kidnapping but foreigners lured to the claims that there were jobs in Nigeria.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson of the police in Lagos, debunked the claim that the arrested persons were kidnappers waiting for ransom from their victim while tagging the video to a Vanguard report where the police were adequately quoted.

According to the report, the police said the rescued persons had come from Cameroon and Gabon.

Details of alleged kidnappers arrested in Lagos

The police disclosed that the victims were deceived that there were job opportunities in Nigeria by some fleeing Cameroonian ring leaders of job scam gangs.

The victims were asked to pay the fraudsters some unspecified amount of money. Some of the victims revealed to the police that many of them sold their belongings, including their houses, back home so that they could raise money and secure a new job in Nigeria as they were promised.

On getting to Nigeria, they were kept in the building in Epe with the strong warning that they must not step outside until they got the promised job.

It was also discovered that some had been kept in the building for up to six months.

