A poultry manager in Ogun state has been abducted by unknown gunmen and whisked to an unknown location

The farm manager was taken by the gunmen as the replacement for his brother who travelled abroad

The Sobaloju of Idowa, Chief Yusuf Olusanya and the commissioner of police, Ogun state, Abiodun Alamutu, have confirmed the unfortunate incident

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers stormed the Idowa community in the Odogbolu local government area of Ogun state and abducted a manager from the Flourishing Poultry Farm.

Ogun police CP reacts as gunmen abduct poultry farm manager. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Farm manager, Hausa man kidnapped in Ogun

As reported by Channels TV on Wednesday, March 20, the victim, identified simply as Tunde Osifowokan was kidnapped on Monday, March 18.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

New Telegraph reported that learnt that the gunmen invaded the community, shooting sporadically and demanding for the owner of the farm who had travelled but was expected to return that same day.

This is just as the Hausa community in the town also reported that, one Mallam Isiaka Aileru who went to his farm on Monday had not been seen and that he might have been abducted on his farm by the gunmen.

Confirming the unfortunate incident, the Sobaloju of Idowa, Chief Yusuf Olusanya, on Wednesday, said:

“Yes, the incident is true. The thinking is that this same gang might have been responsible for this missing Mallam Isiaka Aileru.”

Police react to the abduction of poultry worker in Ogun

But reacting differently, the commissioner of police, Abiodun Alamutu, confirmed the abduction of the poultry farm manager and said only one person was kidnapped and not two as speculated.

He added that the police are working with its intelligence unit to ensure that the victim regains freedom.

“There was a kidnap but only one person is involved and not two, if they are looking for another person it may not be a kidnap. If the person has not returned home they should give us another 24 hours before they will go and make an official complaint,” he said.

Bandits kidnap 87 people in Kaduna

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that terrorists launched a new attack on the Kajuru-Station community in Kaduna State on Sunday night, resulting in the abduction of 87 individuals. The invasion occurred around 10 pm, causing distress in the village.

Harisu Dari, a member of the Kajuru-Station Youths, confirmed the incident in Kaduna on Monday. Harisu reported that the terrorists not only kidnapped people but also burglarised several shops, taking away food supplies and other valuable items.

Source: Legit.ng