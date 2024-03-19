Late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s son, Liam, has reached a milestone in his growth process to the joy of fans

A video made the rounds online of the late musician’s child walking unaided only a month to his first birthday

The heartwarming video drew a series of reactions from netizens on social media with many praying for the child and his father

Popular Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad’s son, Liam, has started walking to the joy of fans.

Recall that the music star tragically died on September 12, 2023, when his child was only five months old.

Late Mohbad's son Liam starts walking. Photos: @iammohbad, @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

In a new development, a video has made the rounds online showing Liam’s growth since his father’s passing. In a clip posted on Instagram by @Gossipmilltv and spotted by Legit.ng, Mohbad’s child was seen walking unaided.

The little boy was wearing a singlet and shorts with a pair of sandals in the video as he walked around the compound without any help. The clip made the rounds just a month before the little boy’s first birthday.

See the video below:

Fans react to Mohbad’s son’s video

The video of Mohbad’s son walking unaided sparked a series of reactions from netizens. Many of them prayed for the little boy as they wished his dad was alive to witness his growth.

Read some of their comments below:

Evve__lynn:

“And one stup!d ode came and told u guys that this isn’t mohbad’s son.”

successfulbanty_:

“I wish the father was alive to see his son walk.”

Wendy_adammaaaaa:

“Looks like his father’s replica. An uncanny resemblance!!”

bridalsbyoprahjohnson:

“This boy looks like his father make we no lie.”

Iam_mayorlinks:

“May he grow old than his father and enjoy all life has in store for him .”

Herbalclinic20:

“May God bless him with good health, he will grow up to become even greater that his Father Amen.”

Aya_adigunbeautyspa:

“God bless every steps in takes in life.”

lagosgroovehub:

“Mohbad smiling from heaven right now ❤️.”

heavenboy02:

“You people will soon explain to him who killed his father.”

kadibeautycraft:

“Can they hide this little angel from this Internet ‍♂️ for God sake ”

Source: Legit.ng