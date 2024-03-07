Bamaiyi Haruna, a forensic document examiner and EFCC seconder, has confirmed that forged documents were used to move $6.2 million from the CBN in February 2023

Haruna explained that the signatures on the document were different from those of former President Muhammadu Buhari and ex-SGF Boss Mustapha when analysed

Mustapha had earlier appeared before the court that the signatures on the documents were not of his own or Buhari's and that the FG had nothing to do with foreign observers

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seconder and a forensic document examiner, Bamaiyi Haruna, has said that the analysis conducted on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) document for the release of $6.2 million in February 2023 was forged.

According to The Punch, Haruna made the confirmation on Thursday, March 7.

The EFCC had alleged that former governor of the CBN Godwin Emefiele, in connivance with one Odoh Ocheme, now on the run, obtained $6.2 million from the apex bank. They have claimed it was a request by the SGF "vide a letter dated 26th January 2023 with Ref No. SGF.43/L.01/."

EFCC defends allegation against Emefiele

The commission had alleged that the former governor of the CBN, in January 2023, forged a document with the title "RE: PRESIDENTIAL DIRECTIVE ON FOREIGN ELECTION OBSERVER MISSIONS," dated 26 January 2023 with Ref No. SGF.43/L.01/201.

At the last court sitting, the former secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, explained that former President Muhammadu Buhari did not authorise the document and that it was not from his office.

The former SGF also informed the court that the Buhari's administration had no business with foreign election observers.

On his part, Haruna, the sixth prosecutor witness on the matter, explained that the real signatures of President Buhari and the former SGF were analysed with the ones on the documents, and they were not the same.

