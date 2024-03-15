The military has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate and locate individuals financing terrorism, referring to them as adversaries of the nation

DHQ, Abuja — General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff, has called for the monitoring of terrorism funding in Nigeria, highlighting its importance in the global fight against terrorism.

This plea was made during a meeting with Mr Ola Olukoyede, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

Expressing congratulations on Olukoyede's appointment, General Musa reassured the Armed Forces of Nigeria's commitment to upholding the current democratic system.

He commended the EFCC Chairman's innovative use of technology in combating corruption and economic crimes.

CDS Musa speaks on collaboration

General Musa emphasised the Armed Forces' intolerance for corruption, mentioning the use of general court-martial proceedings to hold any personnel involved in corrupt practices accountable.

General Musa urged the head of the EFCC to promote good governance among public officials and other influential individuals in Nigeria to prevent economic collapse and insecurity.

The Chief of Defence Staff also informed the Anti-Graft Chairman that the Armed Forces collaborate with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and other relevant stakeholders to combat oil theft.

He expressed concern over challenges such as the exploitation of oil reserves and the slow legal process hindering the prosecution of suspects.

He emphasised the importance of initiatives like census-taking and installing CCTV cameras at strategic locations, highlighting their role in addressing corruption, terrorism, and other security threats in the country.

Finally, he commended Mr. Olukoyede for his efforts and assured him of the continued support and cooperation of the Armed Forces.

EFCC relishes collaboration with DHQ

During his visit to the DHQ, the EFCC Chairman expressed the importance of collaboration in the fight against corruption.

He stressed the need for collaboration among Nigerians to combat this issue, emphasising its detrimental effects on the economy and national reputation.

Warning of future risks if not addressed, he urged for joint efforts from all sectors, including the military and security agencies.

Highlighting EFCC's achievements in recovering significant sums and uncovering corrupt practices, he sought the support of the Armed Forces to uphold their responsibilities in combating corruption.

