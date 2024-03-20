Nigerians have been urged to embrace happiness and positivity, especially in challenging times

The Nigeria Police gave this advice to celebrate the annual International Day of Happiness, as the country grapples with economic hardship and rising insecurity

On Wednesday, March 20, the police urged Nigerians to embrace the “Don’t worry, be happy” lifestyle, noting, the idea will contribute significantly to a peaceful and harmonious society

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Amid economic hardship and rising insecurity, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Wednesday, March 20, encouraged Nigerians to adopt a “Don’t worry, be happy” lifestyle to celebrate the International Day of Happiness.

“Don’t worry, be happy,” Police urged on International Day of Happiness. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

In a pictorial posted on its X account on Wednesday, the police highlighted the importance of positivity and finding joy in small moments.

As the country grapples with rising insecurity in some parts of Nigeria, which is contributing to the current economic hardship, the Force shared the pictorial with the caption, “Don’t worry, be happy” to celebrate the event, which is celebrated on March 20 annually.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The police urge citizens to share happiness, promote community unity, and foster positive connections for a safer and happier world.

The pictorial read in part:

“On this international day of happiness, the NPF enjoins Nigerians to share happiness, spread joy, encourage community unity, and foster positive connections for a safer and happier world.

“A positive mindset and the ability to find joy in small moments plays a huge role in the pursuit of happiness.”

Nigerians react as police urge them to be happy

Mixed reactions have greeted the police advise to Nigerians. Legit.ng captured some of them on X.

@ChinazamEsther tweeted:

"Even the Elephant don't look happy."

@1967Ruffles tweeted:

"Hmmmm. Can one be happy with the state of insecurity in Nigeria?"

@DanielAdebanjo3 tweeted:

"You have brought sadness into the lives of so many Nigerians, do you know when some Nigerians see a police officer it triggers anxiety in them?.

"Nigeria police makes majority of Nigerians who are poor sad."

@AfonjaBabatund1 tweeted:

"So you can sieze my phone abi."

@PatrickOkouzi

"If person still dey hungry and things too cost for market, that person still fit dey happy?

"No vex o, I just dey ask."

@oreanjy tweeted:

"Make the ordinary Nigerian police officer happy by providing better salary, good living condition and training of modern day policing."

@Chidi_Awkuzu tweeted:

"Person go dey happy until they jam una people."

“Grow your own food”, Remi Tinubu tells Nigerians

Meanwhile, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu on Wednesday, urged Nigerians to get more involved in agricultural production.

Mrs Tinubu made this call when she received the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, in her office on Wednesday, March 20, at the State House, Abuja.

The First Lady noted that the various interventions of Tinubu's Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), especially in the areas of agriculture, empowerment, education, health and social welfare, were to complement the efforts of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Source: Legit.ng