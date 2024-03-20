Finidi George has started his duties as the interim coach for Super Eagles against Ghana and Mali match

Legit.ng reported that the Enyimba FC head coach was appointed by the Nigeria Football Federation following Jose Peseiro's exit

A trending video saw the moment Finidi shared his thoughts on the first training session with the boys, which sparked massive reactions from Nigerians

On Tuesday, March 19, 2024, the Nigeria Super Eagles held their first training session under interim coach Finidi George in Marrakech, Morocco.

In a video that made the rounds online, Finidi George says his goal is to ensure that his squad performs admirably in their future foreign-friendly games, making Nigerians proud.

Finidi George kicks off training. Credit: @ng_supereagles

Source: Instagram

Recall that Legit.ng reported that George will be in charge of the Super Eagles' dugout when they face West African arch-rivals Ghana, then Mali.

This was after the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) hired him on Tuesday to take over as interim coach following the departure of Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro.

George also stated that while he is excited about the team, he is awaiting to meet other players who have yet to return for the tournament.

"As a coach, there's a huge responsibility that comes with the job, but that's what we do. You have to be calm, do your job, and ensure you do it properly.

"We know a lot of Nigerians are watching. So, we want to make them proud. The AFCON is gone, and these are two games that are very crucial to Nigeria. So we will take it very seriously and make sure we get the best out of these games," he said.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Finidi George's 1st training session

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

iliyasumsani286:

"Work on our midfield."

preciousdajo:

"Finidi on your mandate we stand."

incrdbl_vikidin:

"Relationship with the team matters a lot."

lifeofoge:

"Give him a contract already….encourage him."

light.emeka:

"This one na our own coming from Eyinmba Aba you do this one. Happy for u sir."

@DEFENDERGAMBO6:

I pray for the unity of all members of the team, so that everything will be in accordance with with the task ahead."

@ahmadadamz5:

"Even if u want to lose, lose to Mali. But u see Ghana abeg use 2by2 knack them."

@SydneyBagz:

"Please Mr Finidi, I'm rooting for you, stay away from too much politicking. Select players based on performance. You'd go far if you do that."

profile picture:

"May Allah continue to strengthen you all and your household for your genuine love and representing our dear beloved country may you all earn the goodies of life and the hereafter @ng_supereagles God bless you,God bless me, God bless the president federal Republic of NIGERIA and his cabinet's, God bless the 36 states, God bless NIGERIA AND NIGERIAN."

