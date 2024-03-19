Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta state has met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja

The visit is due to the killing of at least 16 soldiers and officers of the Nigerian Army in the Okuoma community

Oborevwori disclosed that he has met with the security heads and can assured that there will be no further attacks

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

State House, Abuja - Delta state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori has visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja over the killing of 16 soldiers and officers of the Nigerian Army in the Okuoma community.

Oborevwori said there will be no further attacks as the situation is under control.

Oborevwori said there will be no further attacks Photo credit: @abati1990/@officialABAT

Source: Twitter

He stated this while speaking with State House correspondents after the meeting on Tuesday, March 19, The Punch reported.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The governor said he met with the security heads but is yet to meet members of the community because they are currently dispersed and at large.

Oborevwori said he is constrained to speak on alleged reprisal attacks by the military and the number of casualties as it is an unfolding security matter.

A Commanding Officer, two Majors, one Captain, 12 soldiers, and one civilian lost their lives in the ambush on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

As reported by Channels Television, 14 soldiers' bodies were recovered by soldiers of the Joint Task Force under the supervision of the General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdussalam.

Army reacts to killing of soldiers in Delta

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Army said the killed soldiers were on a peaceful mission following a communal clash between Okuama and Okoloba communities in Ughelli South and Bomadi LGAs of Delta state.

The Director Army public relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu said the soldiers were killed by an armed youth gang of the Okuama community.

Nwachukwu accused the community of resorting to media propaganda and shenanigans, rather than engaging in a positive effort to fish out the perpetrators. He said the alleged propaganda is an indication that the community organized the attack and killing of the soldiers.

Source: Legit.ng