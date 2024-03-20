A Grade 1 Area Court sitting at Lugbe, Abuja, has sent a 36-year-old labourer to 15 months in prison

Terkaa Akishi was jailed for stealing two Qurans and a cell phone from a Mosque in the Asokoro area of Abuja

Delivering the judgement on Tuesday, March 19, the Judge, Malam Aliyu Kagarko, gave the convict an option of an N40,000 fine

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - 36-year-old labourer, Terkaa Akishi has been sentenced to 15 months in imprisonment for stealing two Qurans and a cell phone from a Mosque in the Asokoro area of Abuja.

The Judge, Malam Aliyu Kagarko of a Grade 1 Area Court sitting at Lugbe, Abuja, gave the judgement on Tuesday, March 19.

Court sentences man to 15-month Imprisonment for stealing Qurans, phones Photo credit: Court of Appeal

Source: UGC

Akishi, who pleaded guilty was charged with trespass and theft, Daily Trust reported.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The prosecutor, Mr Emeka Ezeganya, had told the court that Akishi trespassed into the mosque and stole a cell phone and two Qurans.

Ezeganya said Isah Balikisu of the Guards Brigade, Nigeria Army, reported the case at the Asokoro Police Station on March 14.

He disclosed that the items were recovered from Akishi during the police investigation.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 348 and 287 of the Penal Code.

Delivering his judgement, the court found Akishi guilty of the offence. However, the judge gave him an option of an N40,000 fine.

Man ordered to sweep mosque for stealing Quran

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Halifa Abdullahi was ordered to sweep Fagge Juma’at mosque for 30 consecutive days as his punishment for stealing eight copies of the Holy Quran.

The directive was given by a Sharia court sitting at Fagge Ya’n-Alluna that was presided over by Bello Musa-Khalid, on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. It was gathered that Abdullahi was accused of burgling a mosque in the Tudun Maliki area Sunday night, August 15, and carting away eight copies of the holy book.

The suspect a resident of Yola quarters in Kano metropolis was however apprehended by security guards of the mosque. He was handed over to Filin Hockey Police station, who charged him to the Sharia Court. Abdullahi pleaded guilty to the offence after Abdul Wada, the police prosecutor, read the charges against the accused.

Source: Legit.ng