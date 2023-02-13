The presiding pastor of the Abuja chapter of the House on the Rock, Uche Aigbe has been detained by the Abuja Police

In fact, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Sadiq Abubakar, recommended the dismissal of the inspector who handed the rifle to the pastor

Meanwhile, Inspector Audu and Pastor Aigbe were detained by the Intelligence Response Team, Force Intelligence Bureau, Garki, Abuja, on Monday, February 13

The Presiding Pastor, House on the Rock, Abuja Chapter, Uche Aigbe, who mounted the pulpit with a rifle on Sunday, February 12, has landed in the police net, The PUNCH exclusively reports.

This is as the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory Command, Sadiq Abubakar, made a recommendation to the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to dismiss the police officer, Inspector Musa Audu, who will be facing an orderly room trial for handing over his rifle to the man of God.

IGP Usman Baba has been asked to dismiss the officer who gave his rifle to a pastor during church service. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force, The Punch

Police detain Abuja pastor who claimed altar with a gun

Inspector Audu and Pastor Aigbe have also been detained by the Intelligence Response Team, Force Intelligence Bureau, Garki, Abuja, on Monday, the newspaper observed during a visit on Monday, February 13.

