An X user posted an 18-second video showing Donald Trump condemning Nigerians who are displeased with the Bola Tinubu-led government over the current hardship

The claim comes amid severe hardship in Africa's most populous nation which recently sparked protests in several states

A fact-checking platform investigated the claim and shared its findings in a report published on Monday, March 18

FCT, Abuja - An X (formerly Twitter) user, Pastor Ogunyemi Sunday (@Ogunyem71132779), posted a video of Donald Trump, a former United States (US) leader, advising President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria to lock up dissent.

The Trump, who is eyeing the American presidency, urged Tinubu to imprison anyone speaking ill of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

Hardship in Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that a dependence on crude oil for foreign exchange earnings, unfavourable dollar-to-naira exchange rate, and fuel subsidy removal, among other factors, have created economic misery for many Nigerians.

Severe hardship recently sparked protests in several regions as the 10-month-old Tinubu administration struggles to make life better for citizens.

Scrutiny of the alleged claim by Trump

The post reads:

“Donald Trump on Tinubu: If I were Tinubu, I would have the whole bunch of you complaining locked up in prison!”

'Abeg PBAT (referring to Tinubu), continue your job, we no dey make noise again. We are not hungry again before you go follow Donald Trump’s advice o. Biko, we beg u.'

As of Monday, March 18, 2024, the post has garnered about 84,000 views, over 300 likes, more than 200 replies, and 310+ quotes.

A fact-checking platform, Dubawa, decided to investigate the claim.

Following its findings, Dubawa stated that its findings showed that the video is an AI-generated video. It, therefore, ruled the claim false.

"I take full responsibility", Tinubu speaks out

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu said his administration is working to ensure that Nigeria is reformed for greater efficiency with a particular emphasis on systematically inculcating fairness and equity in all aspects of national life.

Addressing Afenifere leaders at the residence of Pa Reuben Fasoranti in Akure, Ondo state, Tinubu emphasised his commitment to leading Nigeria towards economic and social prosperity.

