Some angry soldiers were said to have stormed the Igbomotoru community in the Southern Ijaw local government area of Bayelsa state, razing some houses and allegedly killing more than 11 people.

This development followed the killings of 16 soldiers at the Okuama Community in Delta State, on Thursday, March 16.

Army allegedly opened fire on residence in Bayelsa community Photo Credit: Douye Diri

According to Daily Trust, the military officers were said to have stormed the community in five gunboats, razing houses suspected to belong to the militant leader who was said to be the mastermind of the killings of the men of the military who were on a peacekeeping mission in Delta

On Thursday, the militants in the community had killed an army commander, two majors, one captain and 12 soldiers in the Okuama community.

According to the military authority, the victims were officers of the 181 Amphibious Batallion in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta.

General Christopher Musa, the chief of defence staff, ordered an immediate investigation and arrest of anyone who might be involved in the heinous killing.

A few days after Musa's order, the people of the Okuama community reportedly ran to a neighbouring community over the fear of a reprisal attack from the soldiers.

Over the weekend, some houses were burnt, and after that, the soldiers reportedly stormed Bayelsa.

According to a source, the troops opened fire immediately after they stormed the community, where some residents were said to be relaxing at the jetty before they set three buildings ablaze. The building was suspected to be the hideout of the militant leader.

The source disclosed that the community had been able to recover 11 bodies from the attack while they continued to search for others.

