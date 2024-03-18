The Nigerian Military is searching for the suspected killers of its personnel in Ughelli South council area of Delta state

The military has also deployed more troops to continue with its reprisal attacks, demolish more buildings in Okuoma community

Not stopping at Delta state, the military high command has extended its search for the killers, suspected youths, who have reportedly fled Delta state, to the Bayelsa community

There is tension in the coastal districts of the Bayelsa and Delta states on Sunday, March 18, as stern-looking armed soldiers combed the creeks of the two states in search of the killers of 16 soldiers of the Nigerian Army.

The army has declared a manhunt for the killers of several soldiers in Delta. Photo credit: HQ Nigerian Army

How Delta community killed soldiers

Legit.ng earlier reported that unknown gunmen reportedly laid an ambush for soldiers in the Okuoma community in the Ughelli South council area of Delta state, killing several of them.

The military high command confirmed the development on Saturday, March 16.

The director of Defence Information, Tukur Gusau, said the troops were surrounded by some community youths in Bomadi LGA of Delta state who were armed with weapons and killed them.

Army take action

In fact, fresh troops have been deployed in the areas, especially the troubled scenes and other adjoining Ijaw and Urhobo communities in Delta and Bayelsa states. Business and other normal life activities have been paralysed in the areas under surveillance by the troops.

Speaking on the development, security sources disclosed to Leadership newspaper that six gunboats were also deployed in the exercise. The gunboats were stationed at the jetty of Okuama community, obviously to tame the recalcitrant youths.

Already, it was gathered that military authorities had penciled down the names of the hoodlums responsible for the dastardly act for arrest.

CoAS Lagbaja to visit Delta community

The Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Lt. Taoreed Lagbaja, is expected to visit the scene today (Monday), March 18, to appraise the situation and evaluate the efforts aimed at apprehending the miscreants, Arise News reported.

The military has extended the search for the killers, beyond the Okuama creeks in Delta state. They were reportedly working on the information that those involved in the heinous crimes had fled to various communities in Bayelsa state.

More so, a renowned ex-militant leader and his group, is said to be declared as a prime suspect, who is on the run at present, Vanguard reported.

Peter Obi reacts to killings of 16 Nigerian soldiers in Delta

Meanwhile, Peter Obi expressed his sympathy for the families of the security personnel who lost their lives in the recent violence in Ughelli, Delta state.

In a statement reported by Legit.ng, Obi urged other soldiers not to lose morale due to the unfortunate events.

He also urged for the apprehension and legal action against those responsible for the violence.

