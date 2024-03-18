Residents of Riruwai village in the Lame District of Bauchi Emirate, Toro LGA of Bauchi state, have been thrown into deep sorrow and fear

This came after unknown gunmen attacked their village, abducted their traditional ruler and killed him

The Bauchi state police command is yet to give an update on the development as the monarch is set to be buried according to Islamic rites

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Bauchi state- Unknown gunmen have reportedly murdered the traditional ruler of the Riruwai village in the Lame District of Bauchi Emirate, Toro local government area of Bauchi state, Alhaji Garba Badamasi.

Gunmen kidnap and kill Bauchi monarch; police yet to react. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

How gunmen killed the village head

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Friday, March 15, attacked the village and unleashed terror by firing shots indiscriminately.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The assailants targeted the palace of the revered Village Head, seized him and whisked him away to an undisclosed location.

The community was left in anguish as they grappled with the sudden disappearance of their leader. Tragically, Badamasi spent a harrowing day in the kidnappers den before meeting a gruesome fate.

His lifeless body was later discovered and discarded in the vicinity of the village. His corpse was then brought to the palace of the District Head of Lame in Gumau on Sunday, March 17, for funeral prayers and subsequent burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

One of the traditional title holders of the village confirmed the unfortunate incident to newsmen. He prayed to Allah to grant his soul eternal rest in Aljanat Firdausi.

As of the time of filing the report on Monday, March 18, the state's police public relations officer (PPRO), SP Ahmed Wakili, is yet to react to the development.

Unknown gunmen kill prominent monarch in Kwara

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that on Thursday, February 1, unknown gunmen carried out a deadly attack in Kwara state.

Barely three days after yet-to-be-identified gunmen killed two traditional rulers in Ekiti state, the palace of Olukoro of Koro in Ekiti local government area of Kwara state was invaded. The gunmen also whisked away the wife of the monarch and two others.

The spokesperson of the Kwara state police command, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, confirmed the incident in a statement issued in the wee hours of Friday, February 2, and noted that an investigation was underway.

Reacting, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq described the incident as “reckless, shocking, and abominable”.

Source: Legit.ng