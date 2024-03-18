Bandits struck the Kajuru station community in Kaduna State, reportedly abducting at least 87 individuals

Alongside the kidnappings, they also pillaged shops and homes in the area

This incident unfolded on Sunday night, following closely on the heels of another abduction of 14 people in the neighbouring Dogon Noma community

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Terrorists launched a new attack on the Kajuru-Station community in Kaduna State on Sunday night, resulting in the abduction of 87 individuals.

Harisu Dari, a member of the Kajuru-Station Youths, confirmed the incident to our correspondent in Kaduna on Monday.

The Kaduna police command has yet to release an official statement on the incident. Photo Credit: The Nigerian Police

Source: Facebook

Harisu reported that the terrorists not only kidnapped people but also burglarized several shops, taking away food supplies and other valuable items.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The invasion occurred around 10 pm, causing distress in the village.

15 women kidnapped in Kaduna community

The assault occurred shortly after 15 women and a man were taken captive in the Dogon-Noma area of the local government.

Over the past fortnight, Kajuru and Chikun local governments have emerged as kidnapping hotspots, sparking anxiety in the state.

Harisu noted that there hasn't been any communication with the 87 individuals kidnapped on Sunday night.

As quoted by Punch, he said:

“As of the time I visited the community this morning, security operatives had not been drafted to help restore the villagers' confidence.

“The villagers are traumatic with the sad development. The government needs to re-strategise in tackling these terrorists.”

Reports gathered confirmed that within two weeks, insurgents abducted more than 172 residents from the village.

Despite attempts to reach the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, no official statement was released by law enforcement when this report was filed.

Terrorists told to release hostages in spirit of Ramadan

Meanwhile, concerned Nigerians have appealed to bandits to release the pupils and women abducted in Kaduna and Borno, respectively.

The Kalthum Foundation for Peace (KFP) appealed to the president in Abuja on Friday, March 15.

They urged the bandits to have mercy and release the hostages in the spirit of Ramadan.

Source: Legit.ng