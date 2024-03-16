A lady who arranged her own kidnap and demanded N4 million as ransom has been nabbed by the police

The Akwa Ibom state police command confirmed her arrest on Friday while parading other criminal elements

The state commissioner of police Mr Waheed Ayilara, disclosed that the lady kidnapped herself with the support of her boyfriend and three other people to defraud her sister based abroad

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Akwa Ibom state, Uyo - The Akwa Ibom state police command said it rescued four kidnap victims in one month. One of them is a woman who faked her own abduction.

Police in Akwa Ibom have confirmed the arrest of a woman who kidnapper herself. They arrested 52 others. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

As reported by the Punch the police in the state also arrested 52 suspects for various crimes.

The commissioner of police in the state, Mr Waheed Ayilara, made this known to journalists in Uyo on Friday, March 15.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

How did the woman fake her kidnap?

According to the CP, some of the suspects were nabbed for crimes related to murder, kidnap, armed robbery, child trafficking, cultism and fraud.

He said one of the kidnap “victims”, a female from Nung Oku village in Ibesikpo Asutan local government area of Akwa Ibom actually arranged her own kidnap.

She thereafter demanded for N4 million ransom, but was arrested by the police.

“A report was received on Monday from one Enobong Sampson that her sister had been kidnapped and that the kidnappers were demanding N4m as ransom.

“As a result, operatives of Anti-kidnapping Squad of the Command embarked on an intense and intelligence-driven operation to track down the kidnappers and rescue the victim.

“She confessed to have conspired with her boyfriend and three others to proclaim her kidnap to raise money from her aunty based outside the country,” Ayilara said.

Notorious 'one chance' couple arrested in Abuja

In another development, Legit.ng reported earlier that the FCT police arrested a couple and one other involved in a 'one chance' robbery.

Operatives from Utako police divisional Headquarters on Thursday, January 11, paraded the trio of Chukwudi Okorie (male, 51 years), Chibuzor Okorie (female, 43 years), both husband and wife and Esther Gabriel (female, 38 years).

Legit.ng understands that the suspects are all residents of Akaraka Gwagwa, (FCT) who were nabbed in connection with a series of robbery, specifically one-chance activities within the FCT and its environs.

The FCT police public relations officer, SP Josephine Adeh, confirmed the development via a statement issued to newsmen.

Source: Legit.ng