A lawyer based in Abuja has landed into serious trouble following his actions towards a commercial sex worker

The lawyer was arrested and dragged to court for having a good time with the sex worker and refusing to pay for her service

Ekunife Emmanuel based in Jahi, Abuja, caused more trouble by hurting the lady and was fined N1 million, with a surety of similar amount by the court

FCT, Abuja - A lawyer identified simply as Ekunife Emmanuel from Jahi, Abuja, has been dragged to court for allegedly refusing to pay a commercial sex worker (prostitute).

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, the lawyer was taken to court on Wednesday, March 13, and he was accused of breaking the law by not paying her (the woman, named Queeneth John), hurting her, and causing trouble.

The woman said Emmanuel approached her while she was selling things in Wuse. He took her to a hotel, promising to pay her for sex. But when it was over, he didn’t give her the promised money and instead hurt her.

The lawyer dragged to court

Meanwhile, Emmanuel reportedly added to the drama, as he began recording videos of the police station and its officers upon arrival at the Asokoro police station, further exacerbating the situation by inciting disturbance in a public office.

The lawyer was dragged to court and Judge Aliyu Kagarko, granted Emmanuel bail in the sum of N1 million, with a surety of similar amount and .

The case was adjourned until April 18 for further hearing.

