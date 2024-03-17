A funny video revolving around a boss and her apprentice, captured by a young man, became a sensation on TikTok

The footage showed a woman encircled by her apprentices, who tirelessly fanned her by hand

The boss, visibly enjoying herself, was seen seated and getting busy with her work which seemed to all her attention

The trainees stood and watched her while also fanning her. Photo credit: @alani2810/TikTok

Source: TikTok

This clip effectively highlighted some of the trials faced by apprentices in Nigeria, where appeasing the boss was often a necessity.

The video, as shared by @alani2810, served as a stark reminder of the demanding nature of apprenticeships, resonating with viewers and contributing to its viral status.

This engaging content, capturing real-life scenarios, proved to be a hit with the online audience.

Watch the video below:

