Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Ibadan, Oyo state - The remains of the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, have been buried at his Aliwo ancestral family home.

The late traditional ruler joined his ancestors at the age of 81 after a brief illness at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, on Thursday, March 14.

Olubadan, Oba Lekan Balogun has been buried Photo credit: Taiwo Lawal, Emperor Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Telu 1

Source: Facebook

According to The Nation, the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Agbotomokekere led the Muslim faithful to pray for the late monarch before he was laid to rest on Friday afternoon, March 15.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Source: Legit.ng