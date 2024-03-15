Rashidi Ladoja, the former governor of Oyo state, is not the next in line to succeed Lekan Balogun, the late Olubadan of Ibadanland

An analysis of the existing law in the state showed that the title always moved from the civil, known as Egbe Agba, and the military, referred to as the Balogun lines

The late Balogun is from the civil as the power is expected to shift to the military, while former Governor Ladoja is from the civil, meaning that he would not be the next monarch

The death of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, has led to controversy on who is the next Oba of one of the largest cities in Africa.

Many have tipped the former governor of the state, Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, as the next Olubadan of Ibadanland, considering the fact that he is the Otun Olubadan, but analysis of the existing law in the state indicated that the next Olubadan would be Owolabi Olakusehin, the current Balogun of Ibadanland.

Is Olubadan kingship different from others in Yorubaland?

However, Olubadan's ascendance is one of the special cases in the Yoruba narrative. This is due to the fact that elevation and succession to becoming Olubadan is by promotion of the most senior chief and not purely hereditary like others.

The next Olubadan will be determined in line with the amended Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration on February 11, 2022; the Oyo state high court verdict on February 1 and 10, 2022, and sections 7, 20, 26 and 30 of the Chiefs Law of Oyo state 2000.

How Olubadan are chosen

This is because the above recognised two ruling lines to the emergence of the Olubadan. One is the Egbe Agba (civil), while the second is the Balogun line, which is military. The occupiers of the Olubadan seat are appointed from the two lines rotationally after the death of each Olubadan.

The law stated that the next Olubadan would be Otun Olubadan or Balogun. Olakukehin is the current Balogun of Ibadanland and the military head in the line of the Olubadan chieftaincy system.

The death of Oba Balogun would be a major shift in the leadership of the Olubadan Hierarchy because the late monarch was from the Egbe Agba, which is civil, and the power will shift to the Balogun.

