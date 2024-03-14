Prophet Joshua Iginla has rained curses on Nigerian politicians who have embezzled the country's wealth

Iginla, who correctly predicted the victory of President Bola Tinubu in 2022 ahead of the general election in 2023, says every corrupt politician in Nigeria will sleep and not wake up

The cleric's provocation came at a time when the Senate was being attacked over allegations of budget padding

FCT, Abuja - Abuja-based cleric Prophet Joshua Iginla of the Champions Royal Assembly, who correctly predicted the victory of President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2023 presidential election in 20222, has reigned curses on corrupt politicians in Nigeria.

In a video posted on the Church's YouTube page on Thursday, March 14, Prophet Iginla prayed that every politician in Nigeria who is making the masses suffer will die, and the masses shouted amen.

This is amid controversies trailing the Nigerian Senate of padding the 2024 budget. Suspended Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi made the allegation in an interview with the BBC Hause.

How Prophet Iginla curses politicians

Barely 48 hours after Ningi was suspended, Prophet Iginla's video was uploaded to the YouTube page. The cleric bragged that he was from the Ekiti state and that every corrupt politician would suffer health challenges.

His prayer reads:

"Every greedy politician, who has decided to feed their stomach with the money they cannot eat in their lifetime. My name is Joshua Iginla. I am from Ekiti state. I am telling you if you are corrupt and you're making the masses suffer, you will sleep and not wake up.

"I say you will sleep and not wake up. If you are part of the people making Nigeria suffer, I prophesy to you: the land you walk will fight you, the water you take will fight you. The air you breathe will fight you."

2024 prophecies already coming to pass

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians began 2024 with a series of prophecies from different pastors, as usual. However, some of the prophecies appeared to be coming to pass in just the first month of the new year.

This is because some unfolding events in January 2024 appeared to be predicted by at least three pastors.

