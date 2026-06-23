The 2026 World Whistleblower Day Art and Media Competition attracted 172 entries from young people across 31 states

Five winners emerged across categories including music, poetry, visual art, skits and writing, with each receiving a N500,000 prize and fellowship opportunity

Stakeholders from Step Up Nigeria, PPLAAF and the ICPC called for stronger protection for whistleblowers and greater citizen participation in the fight against corruption

Young Nigerians have been recognised for using art and storytelling to promote whistleblower protection and accountability, as Step Up Nigeria formally concluded its 2026 World Whistleblower Day Art and Media Competition.

The initiative, organised in partnership with the Platform to Protect Whistleblowers in Africa (PPLAAF), culminated in a media roundtable that brought together anti-corruption agencies, journalists, civil society organisations, competition winners and youth advocates.

Participants and stakeholders gathered for the 2026 World Whistleblower Day Media Roundtable organised by Step Up Nigeria and PPLAAF.

Source: Original

Discussions focused on the role of creative expression in encouraging citizens to speak out against wrongdoing and strengthening transparency in public life.

How can creativity support whistleblower protection?

Organisers said the competition was designed to engage young people in conversations around integrity, civic responsibility and the protection of individuals who report misconduct. Participants submitted works in a variety of formats, including poetry, spoken word performances, music, visual art, skits and written articles.

A total of 172 entries were received from 31 states across the country. The submissions came from 111 male and 61 female participants, reflecting widespread interest in issues linked to accountability and good governance.

The competition winners were announced across five categories. Gilbert Owan won the skit category with The Pledge, while Akinfolarin Jeremiah Damilola secured the music category with Voice Against Silence. Anita Chigbomkpa Nwokoji emerged winner in poetry and spoken word for On The 7th Floor. Moses Idowu Sodipo claimed the art category with The Veil of Governance, while Oguche Gabriel Onuche won the written article category for In A World of Loud Evil, Silence is Permission.

Winners of the competition were recognised for using art and storytelling to promote accountability.

Source: Original

What support will winners receive?

The media roundtable was followed by an awards presentation ceremony. Speaking at the event, Step Up Nigeria's Director of Programmes, Feranmi Iyanda, said the quality of entries reflected growing youth engagement in whistleblowing and accountability initiatives.

She announced that each winner would receive a cash prize of N500,000 and become part of the inaugural cohort of World Whistleblower Day Fellows. According to her, the fellowship network will support future advocacy efforts and provide mentorship opportunities for upcoming participants.

Step Up Nigeria's Communications Manager, Shekwogaza Kure, said the initiative was created to provide young Nigerians with a platform to contribute to national conversations on transparency and accountability.

“The competition gave young Nigerians an opportunity to use creativity as a tool for advocacy.”

Kure also disclosed plans to release two podcast episodes featuring experts and competition winners as part of activities commemorating World Whistleblower Day.

Why is whistleblower protection important?

Representing the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, Suleiman Achebe spoke on efforts to nurture integrity among young Nigerians through anti-corruption clubs and student advocacy programmes.

“Part of the bigger definition of integrity is doing the right thing even when nobody is watching.”

Participants described the competition as a valuable opportunity that strengthened their commitment to using creative talent for social impact.

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Source: Legit.ng