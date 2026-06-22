Deji Adeyanju testifies against Nasir El-Rufai in phone-tapping case at Federal High Court

Video evidence from El-Rufai's interview played during proceedings amid prosecution by the SSS

Defence questions witness on El-Rufai's claims about phone conversation tapping

Lawyer and public commentator, Deji Adeyanju, on Monday. June 22, testified as the second prosecution witness in the alleged phone-tapping case involving former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Adeyanju appeared before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik and testified after the court played a video recording of El-Rufai’s interview on Arise Television, which formed part of the case brought by the State Security Service (SSS).

Prosecution presents El-Rufai interview video as Deji Adeyanju testifies against the former Kaduna governor in court. Photo credit: @elrufai/@adeyanjudeji

Source: Twitter

Witness confirms interview recording

During proceedings, Adeyanju identified El-Rufai as “a very popular politician and former governor of Kaduna State” and told the court that the video reflected what he witnessed during the programme on February 13, Premium Times reported.

The SSS had filed charges against El-Rufai after the former governor alleged during the interview that he listened to a phone conversation involving National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu.

Court admits evidence from proceedings

The prosecution tendered a subpoena issued to Adeyanju, which was admitted by the court as Exhibit G after no objection from El-Rufai’s legal team.

The court also admitted Adeyanju’s recorded interview with Arise TV and a compliance certificate as Exhibits H and H1, Vanguard reported.

While being led in evidence, Adeyanju said he later provided a statement to the SSS after being invited by the agency.

“I confirmed that El-Rufai said that someone tapped and gave him the information. I put all that into writing,” he said.

Defence questions witness over claim

During cross-examination, El-Rufai’s lawyer, Paul Erokoro, asked Adeyanju whether the former governor stated that he personally tapped a phone call.

Responding, Adeyanju said El-Rufai had stated that “we listened to their calls.”

The trial continues as the court considers further evidence in the matter.

El-Rufai to remain in ICPC custody

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Mallam El-Rufai would remain in the ICPC custody until June 2026 El-Rufai faced nine charges related to alleged fraud and abuse of office filed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The defence counsel of El-Rufai claimed the detention of the ADC chieftain was politically motivated amid ongoing bail hearings.

Source: Legit.ng