The economic situation in the country has been unfavourable for a while, and the masses are daily complaining of the discomfort it poses

Recently, Davido was cancelled for making a controversial statement about the country's situation during an international interview

Legit.ng organised a poll for Twitter readers to find out if they think that celebrities should speak out about Nigeria’s economic challenges or not

Most Nigerians have concluded that Nigerian celebrities would voice their opinions about the economic situation as they have the platform to amplify the voices of the masses.

The country's economic situation has become a matter of concern for both the young and the old, the rich and the poor.

Nigerians say celebs should speak up. Credit: @davido, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Recently, Davido was almost crucified for describing the economy as in "shambles" and advising people abroad not to come home.

However, Wizkid spoke glowingly about Nigerian in another interview shortly after his rivals. These two scenarios peaked online discourse and triggered many reactions from internet users.

Legit.ng coducts poll

To understand how fans feel about celebrities voicing the concerns of the masses regarding Nigeria's economic situation, Legit.ng organised a poll for its readers.

Social media users could choose between celebrities speaking up and not speaking up.

74.6% of Nigerians agreed that celebrities should speak up, while 23.7% noted that it depends on how the situation is addressed. The lowest vote was 1.7% from those who opined that it is not the place of celebrities to speak up on such matters.

See poll below:

Internet user say celebs should speak out

A fan identified as @BelloOpe1 said that celebrities should speak out about the country's situation.

In her words:

"Are they not Nigerians?"

See the post below:

Wizkid speaks glowingly about Nigeria

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian International music star Wizkid trended online after a media appearance he made abroad.

The video of the show surfaced online days after his rival Davido spoke ill about the country’s economy.

In the now-trending clip, the Essence crooner was talking about his country, and his description ignited another round of debate about his colleague’s previous statement.

Source: Legit.ng