Dr. Dakorinama Alabo George has been appointed as the director of the Border Communities Development Agency

President Tinubu confirmed his appointment on Thursday, March 14

Prior to his recent appointment in Tinubu's government, Dr. George is a former commissioner for works in Rivers state

State House, Abuja - On Thursday, March 14, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the appointment of Dr. Dakorinama Alabo George as the director-general of the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA).

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, disclosed this via a statement.

The senior special assistant to the president on public engagement, Fredrick Nwabufo, confirmed the development in a post shared on his X account on Thursday evening.

According to the statement:

"Dr. George holds a PhD in Construction Management; an MSc in Quantity Surveying and Construction Engineering, and a B.Tech in Quantity Surveying.

"He is a fellow of the Certified Institute of Practising Professionals, USA; a fellow of the Association of Strategy Professionals, USA, and a member of other distinguished associations.

"Dr. George is a former commissioner for works in Rivers State.

"The president expects that the new Director-General will discharge his duties with integrity, diligence, and dedication for the effective administration of the agency, and management of critical policies and programmes in line with the objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda for border communities development," Ngelale added.

Tinubu appoints first female NACA director general

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported earlier that President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, March 14, appointed Dr Temitope Ilori as the new Director General of the National Agency For The Control of AIDS (NACA).

Dr. Ilori, who replaced Dr Gambo Aliyu is the first female to be appointed director general of the agency.

The Head of Public Relations and Protocol of NACA, Toyin Aderibigbe disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, March 14, The Punch reported.

Before her appointment as NACA DG, she was a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Community Medicine, University of Ibadan, and a Consultant Family Physician in the Department of Family Medicine, University College Hospital, Ibadan.

